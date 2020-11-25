ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) entered into a definitive agreement to sell the publishing business Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bertelsmann SE & Co, for $2.175B in cash.

Divestiture follows a strategic review of non-core assets ViacomCBS undertook early in 2020.

Transaction proceeds will be used to invest in ViacomCBS's strategic growth priorities, including in streaming, as well as to fund the dividend and pay down debt.

Transaction expected to close in 2021; post closure, Simon & Schuster will continue to be managed as a separate publishing unit under the Penguin Random House family.

Simon & Schuster has 30-plus publishing units across adult, children, audio and international.