Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) -2.8% pre-market after the Food and Drug Administration has deferred a decision on the biologics license application for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, the company's investigational treatment of moderate to severe glabeller (frown) lines.

The FDA was unable to conduct a required inspection of Revance's northern California manufacturing facility due to COVID-related travel restrictions; the FDA's communication was not a Complete Response Letter.

Though the company's BLA is still under review, the FDA does not indicate any other review issues at this time, beyond the on-site inspection.

Topline data from the ASPEN-1 Phase 3 trial evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the treatment of cervical dystonia recently showed the study met its primary efficacy endpoint at both doses with an encouraging safety profile.