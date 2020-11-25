The European Commission didn't properly consider conflicts of interest when it hired a division of BlackRock (BLK +2.4% ), the world's largest asset manager, to help develop green banking rules, a European watchdog said.

European Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly started an inquiry after the EU executive branch in March appointed BlackRock to produce a study that would advise it on plans to integrate sustainability into banking rules.

EU lawmakers and NGO Change Finance questioned the ability of BlackRock, which holds large stakes in fossil fuel industries and in banks affected by the regulations, to provide impartial advice.

Though her decision stopped short of seeking to cancel the contract, O'Reilly said the EC should have used "significantly more critical scrutiny" over BlackRock's application.

"Questions should have been asked about motivation, pricing strategy and whether internal measures taken by the company to prevent conflicts of interest were really adequate," she said in her decision.