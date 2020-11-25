Lixte Biotechnology (OTCQB:LIXT) common stock and warrants to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 25, 2020, under the symbols "LIXT" and "LIXTW”.

Company announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1.2M units of securities at $4.75 per unit. Each unit is separable into one share of common stock and one warrant.

The warrants underlying the units are immediately exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $5.70 and expire 5 years from the date of issuance.

Underwriters have a 45-day option to purchase up to 180,000 additional common shares and/or up to 180,000 additional warrants. The offering is expected to close on or about November 30, 2020.

Company effectuated a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-6, effective at 4:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Company expects to receive gross proceeds of $5.7M, and intends to use the net proceeds to fund its planned clinical trials, manufacturing its product candidate, maintain and extend its patent portfolio, retention of contract research organizations, development of a form of its primary compound, LB-100 for oral administration, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Press Release