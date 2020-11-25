Global Crossing Airlines (OTCPK:JETMD) estimates delivery of its first cargo aircraft (A321F), as part of the Vallair LOI, in June 2021.

In addition, the company says it is close to finalizing the leases for its first two passenger aircrafts expected to be delivered in Dec. 2020 and Jan. 2021.

To help fund the deposits on these two planes, GlobalX has completed another draw down under the GEM Facility in exchange of issuance of its 138K shares at a price of $0.8442/share. That makes a gross proceeds of ~$116.50K, which will be reflected as restricted cash on the balance sheet.

"The true benefit of working with our GEM facility is that it allows us to draw the amounts needed at the right time to fund our certification and aircraft acquisitions." says Ryan Goepel, EVP and CFO of GlobalX.

The company will hold its virtual monthly update meeting on Dec. 1 at 2:30 PM EST.