Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF) reports FQ2 revenue decrease of 22.1% Y/Y to $10.66B.

Total merchandise and service revenues of $3.8B (+6.3% Y/Y), same-store merchandise revenues increased by 4.4% in the U.S., 8.6% in Europe and 11.4% in Canada.

Merchandise and service gross margin increased 0.1 % in the U.S. to 34%, while it decreased 1.1% to 40.2% in Europe, negatively impacted by product mix, and remained steady in Canada at 32.6%.

Same-store road transportation fuel volume decreased 15.5% in the U.S., 4.5% in Europe, and 11.8% in Canada.

Road transportation fuel gross margin increased by 9.19¢/gallon in the U.S. to 37.48¢/gallon, by US 2.76¢/liter in Europe to US 11.1¢/liter, and by CA 2.16¢/liter in Canada to CA 10.05¢/liter.

Normalized operating, S, G&A expenses declined 0.8% as rigorous cost control more than compensated for the additional COVID-19 related expenses.

The Company is in a strong cash position than ever, with access to ~$6B through available cash and its revolving unsecured operating credit facility.

Return on capital employed improved 230 bps to 17.3% and leverage ratio also stood at 1.13 : 1 compared 1.54 : 1 Y/Y.

Board approved an increase of 25% in the quarterly dividend of CA 1.75¢/share, bringing it to CA 8.75¢/ share.

Previously: Alimentation Couche-Tard reports FQ2 results (Nov. 24 2020)