F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is 1.8% higher premarket after an upgrade to Neutral at BofA, from Underperform.

BofA has turned more positive on "clear, positive signs of a successful transition" into an application services company, it says.

It expects the company's total addressable market to double to $28B by 2023. It's staying cautious, though, due to "unachievable growth targets laid out by management" that present a risk.

It's raising its price target to $180 from $124, implying 9% upside.

Street analysts are Bullish on F5, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral overall. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.