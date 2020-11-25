Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) increases the amount of notes it intends to purchase under its previously announced notes tender offers by ~$50M to ~$550M of notes.

Intends to purchase up to $199.7M of its 3.700% senior notes due 2027 vs. $175M previously and $350M of 4.700% senior notes due 2047 vs. $325M previously.

The aggregate principal amounts of the 2027 and 2047 notes tendered have already exceeded the tender caps at the early tender deadline on Nov. 24.

~$456M of 2027 notes have been tendered, resulting in an approximate proration factor of 44.0%.

~603M of 2047 notes have been tendered, resulting in an approximate proration factor of 58.1%.

BHF's net debt issued/repaid over the past seven years: