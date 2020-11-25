S&P 500 dips as cyclical sectors cool off ahead of the holiday

The recovery plays are easing up following a strong rally yesterday added to Monday's gains.

The S&P (SP500) -0.1% set a new record at Tuesday's close. The Nasdaq (COMP) +0.2% is getting some help as money moves back into some tech favorites.

The Dow (DJI) -0.3% and the Russell 2000 (RTY) -0.4% , which are seeing the biggest benefits of the rotation trade, are giving up some gains.

A wave of economic data hit this morning due to the Thanksgiving-shortened week, with the market assessment that it was mostly a push. Durable goods jumped more than expected, but jobless claims climbed unexpectedly to the highest level in five weeks.

The 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 0.88%.

The S&P sectors are tilting negative, with seven of the 11 lower.

High-flying Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) -1.6% , which was up 40% this month after yesterday's close, is the biggest decliner, but the magnitude of the loss is much smaller than the its recent gains. Crude futures +1.3% continue to climb, now above $45/barrel.

Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) and Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) are also lower.

The Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) +0.3% sector is the best performer, with chips showing strength and HP leading as analysts applaud a strong quarter.