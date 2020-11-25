Ahead of the Q3 report on December 1, BMO maintains an Outperform rating on Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and raises the price target from $260 to $285.

Analyst Keith Bachman forecasts "~17% y/y growth in FY2022" for the Services Cloud business and sees "upside tension" existing to "~20% type of growth."

Consensus estimates expect Salesforce to report $5.25B in revenue and $0.75 EPS.

Salesforce shares are up 1% to $263.70.

Here's a look at Salesforce's recent EPS beats and analyst forecasts for the coming quarters. Find more historical earnings data here.