Hudbay Minerals (HBM +0.2% ) says it has resumed full production at its 777 Mine in Manitoba following the skip hoist incident in October that caused a suspension of operations.

The company says shaft repair activities were completed well ahead of schedule, and total direct repair costs were less than the estimated $5M.

Hudbay says Q4 production and sales volumes will be affected, but it continues to expect the Manitoba business unit to achieve its FY 2020 production guidance of 18K-22K mt of copper and 105K-125K mt of zinc.

HBM shares have been climbing steadily alongside strong gains in copper prices.