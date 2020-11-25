Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) entered into a common stock purchase agreement with New-York based Keystone Capital Partners, family office with investments in biotech, real estate and consumer products.

Post the agreement, the company will have the right to sell to Keystone Capital up to $15M of its common stock from time-to-time during Purchase Agreement term.

"We have no immediate plans to raise capital, with $7M+ of cash on hand as of Sep. 30, 2020; however, this transaction provides additional flexibility and capability to take advantage of strategic opportunities and future growth initiatives when they may arise," CEO William Stilley commented.