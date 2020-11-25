Department store stocks like Nordstrom (JWN) face huge short bets into Black Friday
Nov. 25, 2020 By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Short interest on the department store sector stands at 35.67% into the Black Friday-Cyber Monday shopping period in comparison to 7.39% for general merchandise stocks and 15.12% for apparel retail stocks, according to data from S3 Partners
- Short interest as a percentage of total float is 44.51% on Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), 39.70% on Macy's (NYSE:M), 37.31% on Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) and 15.44% on Kohl's (NYSE:KSS). Adding up the short bets on the four department store names indicates more than $3.4B in investor bets against the sector.
