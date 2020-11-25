Hormel expected to have tough time growing earnings
Nov. 25, 2020 9:59 AM ET Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)
- Bank of America did not see enough out of Hormel's (HRL -0.7%) FQ4 earnings report to move off an Underperform rating.
- The firm sees a negative setup for the current quarter.
- "We believe Nov-Jan foodservice demand is likely to be worse sequentially given COVID-19 dining restrictions enacted in many states, and do not expect significant sequential improvement in 1Q21. Taken together, we believe FY21 could prove to be a difficult year for HRL to grow earnings significantly."
- The firm lowers its FY21 EPS estimate to $1.72 vs. $1.75 prior and $1.80 consensus and sees FY22 EPS of $1.75 from $1.78 prior and $1.87 consensus.
- "We also lower our PO from $45 to $44, still based on 25x CY22e EPS as volatility around raw material input costs, rising grain and freight costs and continued weakness in foodservice limits upside to FY21 estimates," updates BofA.
