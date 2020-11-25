Morgan Stanley maintains an Overweight rating on Dell (NYSE:DELL) and raises the price target from $82 to $95, saying earnings were "well above our forecast" and consensus estimates.

The firm notes the weaker than seasonal Q4 guidance but points out that management "expects demand to improve materially in CY21 given pent up data center demand and a more certain macro backdrop."

Citi (Buy) raises Dell from $75 to $82 and says the results and January outlook were "materially above expectations" and Dell is "reaching investment grade financial metrics faster than expected."

During the earnings call, Dell guided 3-4% Q/Q revenue growth for Q4, which is below the typical seasonality of 5-6%.

Dell shares are down 3.6% to $67.83.

