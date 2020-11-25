Exxon Mobil (XOM -3.1% ) cuts its expectations for future oil prices for each of the next seven years by 11%-17%, suggesting the company expects the harm from the pandemic will linger for much of the next decade, WSJ reports, citing internal company documents.

In 2019, Exxon had internally forecast that Brent crude would average ~$62/bbl for the next five years before increasing to $72/bbl in 2026 and 2027, but this summer it lowered the forecast to $50-$55/bbl for the next five years, before eventually topping out at $60 in 2026-27, according to the documents, which were dated September.

While Exxon does not disclose its forecasts, it has sounded upbeat in public statements about the long-term future for the oil industry coming out of the pandemic, including a note posted on its website last month that called the industry's woes temporary and said the need for Exxon's products would increase in the near future.

Brent crude currently trades at ~$47/bbl after a recent jump that has brought prices back to their highest levels since March.