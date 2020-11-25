Lumen Technologies (LUMN -1.7% ) has extended the expiration of its Net Operating Loss Rights Plan by three years, with unanimous approval from its board.

The Amended and Restated Section 382 Rights Agreement's expiration date is now Dec. 1, 2023, extended from Dec. 1, 2020.

That's to protect federal NOL carryforwards of about $6.2B (as of last Dec. 31), which can be used to offset federal income taxes due.

The move will call for shareholder approval at the 2021 annual meeting; if that approval isn't obtained by Dec. 1, 2021, the NOL Rights Plan will terminate then.