30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 2.72% for the week ending Nov. 25, unchanged from the previous week, and down from 3.68% at this time a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

The record low rates are fueling a refinance boom, mainly by high-income borrowers, said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

"On the homebuying side, demand continues to surge, and it has created a seller’s market where inventory is at a record low and home prices are rising, beginning to offset the benefits of the low rates," he adds.

15-year FRM averages 2.28%, unchanged W/W, and down from 3.15% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate mortgage averages 3.16% vs. 2.85% in the prior week and 3.43% a year ago.

Homebuilder stocks are mixed, with many of the largest builders gaining: D. R. Horton (DHI +0.1% ), KB Home (KBH -0.4% ), PulteGroup (PHM +0.1% ), Toll Brothers (TOL -0.3% ), Lennar (LEN -0.7% ).

Mortgage REIT names light up red: Annaly Capital (NLY -1.0% ), AGNC Investment (AGNC -0.9% ), Chimera Investment (CIM -1.2% ), Two Harbors Investment (TWO -2.7% ), Armour Residential REIT (ARR -1.8% ).

