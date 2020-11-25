30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 2.72% for the week ending Nov. 25, unchanged from the previous week, and down from 3.68% at this time a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.
The record low rates are fueling a refinance boom, mainly by high-income borrowers, said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.
"On the homebuying side, demand continues to surge, and it has created a seller’s market where inventory is at a record low and home prices are rising, beginning to offset the benefits of the low rates," he adds.
15-year FRM averages 2.28%, unchanged W/W, and down from 3.15% a year ago.
5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate mortgage averages 3.16% vs. 2.85% in the prior week and 3.43% a year ago.
Homebuilder stocks are mixed, with many of the largest builders gaining: D. R. Horton (DHI +0.1%), KB Home (KBH -0.4%), PulteGroup (PHM +0.1%), Toll Brothers (TOL -0.3%), Lennar (LEN -0.7%).
Mortgage REIT names light up red: Annaly Capital (NLY -1.0%), AGNC Investment (AGNC -0.9%), Chimera Investment (CIM -1.2%), Two Harbors Investment (TWO -2.7%), Armour Residential REIT (ARR -1.8%).
Homebuilder ETFs: ITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB