Raven Industries (RAVN +10.1% ) Q3 sales declined 3.9% Y/Y to $96.6M, with Applied Technology (+22.2% Y/Y) and Aerostar (+15% Y/Y) achieving significant year-over-year growth, but was offset by a decline in Engineered Films (-22.4% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin expanded by 560 bps to 35.7%; and operating margin declined by 165 bps to 9.6%.

EBITDA declined by 12.4% Y/Y to $13.32M; and margin was 13.8% down by 134 bps .

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $55.1M, compared to $47.08M a year ago.

Company generated $21M in free cash flow led by strong profitability and management of net working capital.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $38.2M; and Total liquidity at the end of quarter totaled $138.2M.

Company invested $4.6M, or $0.10 per share after-tax, primarily in incremental research and development activities, to advance Raven Autonomy.

Company says they are well-positioned for substantial long-term growth across all three of their operating divisions. This confidence stems from the opportunities in front of them combined with performance throughout the first three quarters of fiscal 2021.

