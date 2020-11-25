Morgan Stanley is preparing for a cold winter for Caesars Entertainment (CZR -1.7% ).

"While CZR has attractive long-term opportunities in sports betting / online gambling and transaction synergies, we see near-term earnings risk from rising COVID-related restrictions exacerbated by high leverage. With the stock up 18% YTD, we see it fairly valued on normalized earnings," notes analyst Thomas Allen.

Allen notes that the states of IL, MI, NM and RI close casinos in the last few weeks, while CO, IA, IN, MA, ME, NJ, NY, NV,and OH have increased restrictions.

Allen expects strong pent-up demand for Caesars during the second half of 2021 and into 2022, but is cautious on Caesars due to the lost near-term free cash flow.

Morgan Stanley lowers Caesars to an Equal-weight rating after having it slotted at Overweight. The firm has a bull case price target of $128, base case price target of $67 and bear case price target of $32. The average Wall Street PT is $73.15.