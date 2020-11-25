Equinix (EQIX +0.1% ) has put an initial investment in for $55M to build its third data center in Osaka, Japan.

The OS3 facility will be an International Business Exchange center, and its first phase is set to offer initial capacity of 900 cabinets and more than 33,000 square feet of co-location space.

At full buildout, it will offer 2,500 cabinets with total co-location space of about 89,340 square feet.

Equinix's Osaka campus overall offers about 64,500 square feet of co-location space, and serves as a business hub for more than 130 companies, tapping a service offering from over 25 network service providers.

OS3 is schedule to open in Q4 of 2021.