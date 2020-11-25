Square (NYSE:SQ) shares jump 4.5% after the fintech agrees to acquire Credit Karma's tax business to add to its Cash App.

Square will pay $50M in cash for Credit Karma Tax, which provides a free, do-it-yourself tax filing service for consumers.

The tax product will expand Cash App's ecosystem of financial tools, which already includes peer-to-peer payments, Cash Card, direct deposit, and fractional investing in traditional stocks and bitcoin.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2020.

See Square's cash acquisitions over the past 11 quarters:

