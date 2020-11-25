21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) is up 11.73% after beating bottom-line estimates in Q3 and guiding next quarter's revenue well above the consensus.

But revenue of $183.49M (+33.7% Y/Y) misses consensus by $0.44M. The Y/Y increase was mainly due to the growing demand of both wholesale and retail IDC customers, driven by corporate digitization trend across China.

Adj. EBITDA increased to RMB368.5M (+35.2% Y/Y), exceeding the high end of the company's guidance range, with a margin of 29.6% vs. 27.8% a year ago.

IDC Pipeline: The company secured two separate IDC resources to the immediate east of Beijing, adding around 50MW in total capacity to this key area. Furthermore, it has secured an additional 140MW of IT power to be used in the expansion of our Jiangsu Campus over the next three to five years.

"Looking ahead, we expect the first stage of both projects to be completed during the first half of 2021," says CEO and president Alvin Wang in Q3 earnings conference call.

Net profit was RMB97.1M, compared to a net loss of RMB69.5M a year ago. GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.04 .

The company ended the quarter with $815.2M in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments.

New 3-year plan (2021-2023): Minimum capacity expansion target set to 25,000 standard cabinets or 180 megawatts per year. The plan is focused on capitalizing the projected market trends and expand the company's market position as a reliable carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China.

To date, the company has already delivered more than 15,000 cabinets in total since the beginning of this year.

Q4 2020 Guidance: Revenue expected to be in the range of RMB1.32-1.34B vs. consensus of RMB1.30B; Adj. EBITDA RMB380-400M vs. consensus of RMB411.2M.

FY 2020 Guidance: Revenue RMB4.80-4.82B vs. consensus of RMB4.78B; Adj. EBITDA RMB1.314-1.334B vs. consensus of RMB1.29B.

See full Q3 earnings presentation, here.

