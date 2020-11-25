StealthGas (GASS -1.6% ) reported Q3 revenue increase of 1.4% Y/Y to $37.08M, following an increase of time charter revenue stemming from small LPGs, 22K semi–refrigerated LPG vessels and aframax tanker.

Q3 Fleet utilization was 96.9%, with 114 days of technical off hire.

Fleet calendar days down 4.4% Y/Y to 3,865; attributed mostly to the decrease in the number of operating vessels.

An average of 42 vessels were owned by the Company during the quarter.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 7.5% Y/Y to $15.8M, and margin improved 243 bps to 42.6%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $20.1M, compared to $51M a year ago.

Low gearing, as debt to assets stands at 36.5% and Y/Y reduction in finance costs by $2M.

Company has total cash of $42M as of Sept. 30, 2020 – following the all cash delivery payment for the Eco Alic and related loan drawdown in Oct. 2020 thus increasing the cash base.

Company has total contracted revenues of ~$80M. Total anticipated voyage days of fleet is 68% covered for the remainder of 2020 and currently, 33% for 2021.

