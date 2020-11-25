It is a bump road before the holiday break for auto supplier stocks, with the group tracking lower amid a broad decline of electric vehicle stocks from their dizzying heights.
Notable decliners include Foresight Autonomous (FRSX -5.8%), Tenneco (TEN -4.9%), Adient (ADNT -4.4%), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL -3.8%), Cooper-Standard (CPS -4.6%), Veoneer (VNE -4.2%), Dana (DAN -3.7%), Visteon (VC -3.4%), Aptiv (APTV -2.6%), BorgWarner (BWA -2.5%) and China Automotive Systems (CAAS -4.5%).
Most of those names have been positioning themselves to benefit from the growth of autonomous and electric platforms, particularly in China.
Charging specialist Blink Charging (BLNK -11.9%) is also down sharply.
