It is a bump road before the holiday break for auto supplier stocks, with the group tracking lower amid a broad decline of electric vehicle stocks from their dizzying heights.

Notable decliners include Foresight Autonomous (FRSX -5.8% ), Tenneco (TEN -4.9% ), Adient (ADNT -4.4% ), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL -3.8% ), Cooper-Standard (CPS -4.6% ), Veoneer (VNE -4.2% ), Dana (DAN -3.7% ), Visteon (VC -3.4% ), Aptiv (APTV -2.6% ), BorgWarner (BWA -2.5% ) and China Automotive Systems (CAAS -4.5% ).

Most of those names have been positioning themselves to benefit from the growth of autonomous and electric platforms, particularly in China.

Charging specialist Blink Charging (BLNK -11.9% ) is also down sharply.

