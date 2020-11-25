News Corp. (NWS -0.8% , NWSA -0.9% ) CEO Robert Thomson - now apparently a failed suitor for the Simon & Schuster book business after Viacom's (VIAC -1.1% , VIACA -0.3% ) deal to sell it to Bertelsmann - is taking shots at the agreement.

“There is clearly no market logic to a bid of that size - only anti-market logic," Thomson says. "Bertelsmann is not just buying a book publisher, but buying market dominance as a book behemoth. Distributors, retailers, authors and readers would be paying for this proposed deal for a very long time to come."

"This literary leviathan would have 70% of the U.S. Literary and General Fiction market. There will certainly be legal books written about this deal, though I wonder if Bertelsmann would publish them," he goes on.

The $2.18B deal came in well ahead of a minimum price that ViacomCBS had set for the business.

Bertelsmann plans to combine Simon & Schuster with its Penguin Random House, America's dominant book publisher.

Bids had been due by Thanksgiving, and News Corp. unit HarperCollins has been one of the bidders, expecting that a Viacom-Bertelsmann deal will have trouble gaining antitrust approval.