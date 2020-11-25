Gold is finding some support at $1,800 and Wells Fargo sees 14% upside
Nov. 25, 2020 11:29 AM ETGold Spot Price (XAUUSD:CUR), GLDGLD, XAUUSD:CURBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor55 Comments
- Spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR, +0.2%) is edging up as the money moves out of the high-flying cyclical equity sectors today.
- It managed to hold above $1,800/oz. level yesterday, where it hasn't closed below since mid-July. Spot gold is down 7% since Pfizer released its first batch of vaccine data this month.
- But the recent selloff hasn't shifted the opinion of analysts at Wells Fargo, who still expect gold to rally through next year.
- The target range is down a bit, but calls for a rise to $2,100 to $2,200 in 2021, up 13.8% from Monday's close, Wells Fargo Senior Global Market Strategist Scott Wren writes.
- A modestly weaker dollar, fiscal and monetary stimulus and low real rates will support gold, Wren says.
- It can be argued "one of the reasons gold has performed well is that the U.S. government is issuing meaningful amounts of debt to finance deficit spending," he adds. "To take it a step further, most of the major global central banks are also printing money to finance coronavirus-related supports for their economies. Virtually all of the globe's currencies have depreciated relative to gold during these deficit-expanding operations. That likely will not change anytime soon."
- The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD, +0.2%) is hovering just above oversold territory, with a relative strength index of 31.57.
- It held above 30 during the March selloff, when gold was below $1,500/oz., and hasn't been in oversold territory since August 2018.