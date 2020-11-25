JPMorgan analyst Paul Coster is out with analysis on investor concerns over the Nikola (NKLA -11.2% )-GM partnership.

"NKLA's CEO has been consistently non-committal regarding the Badger initiative, in our view, and we are skeptical that it will proceed given that it is not a strategic initiative for Nikola and it could drain the company of cash needed for the Class 8 truck initiatives," he writes.

Coster and team sense that both GM and Nikola have reason to renegotiate the deal.

"Nikola may want to drop the Badger partnership, GM may want more stock to compensate for the diminished scope (the Badger is a potentially useful proxy in competing against incumbent OEMs in the pickup truck/commercial vehicle space). Obviously the near-term risk for NKLA shareholders is elevated, but so too is the potential reward payoff."

The original deal is scheduled to close on December 3.

JPMorgan keeps an Overweight rating on Nikola.

Earlier: Nikola tumbles on concerns over GM deal, gauntlet of stock