Quick look at the company's price return in the past 6-months higher than the broader index returns:

Analyst says the company offers the most compelling risk/reward in his small cap medical technology coverage. The company's business is still overly diversified, but the growth drivers are more identifiable and the base business has largely stabilized.

He further adds that, this makes AngioDynamics "more investable today, than it has been in many years,"; views the company as a "budding growth stock disguised as a value name."

YTD, the stock has lost 18.6%; quick look at its valuation metrics:

Quick look at the company's Investor Presentation at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum which clearly indicates the growth opportunities that the company has in various addressable markets.

In its latest quarterly earnings, AngioDynamics beat revenue and earnings estimates.