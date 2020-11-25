Interxion begans expansion of Zurich campus with third facility
Nov. 25, 2020 11:39 AM ETDigital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)DLRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Interxion (DLR +0.8%) has begun construction on a major expansion in Zurich.
- The new facility is adjacent to the existing ZUR1 and ZUR2 facilities on Interxion's Zurich Campus, and at full buildout will support delivering 11,000 square meters of equipped space and 24 megawatts of customer capacity.
- The first phase will offer 2,900 square meters and is set to open by mid-2022.
- Data Gravity intensity for the EMEA region is expected to more than double each year by 2024 and is projected to grow at a faster rate than either North America or Asia Pacific, Interxion parent Digital Realty says.