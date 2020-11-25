As the digital advertisement has become an indispensable tool for publishers, ad tech vendors and ad agencies, digital advertising continues to significantly grow Y/Y on an annual revenue basis, with total spending reaching ~$300B in 2020, as per UnivDatos analysis.

By 2023, digital advertising is estimated to take about two-thirds of whole advertising spending.

Global Digital Advertisement Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021-2026 to reach $626B by 2026.

Search Advertising dominated the ad format segment of the global digital advertisement market and will grow at 6.65% CAGR to reach $253B by the year 2026.

Programmatic market accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at 7.97% CAGR during 2021-2026.

For FY2019, Mobile segment dominated the digital advertisement market with nearly 60% of the market share and it is anticipated by 2026 it will garner $391B of the market.

Retail Industry led the global digital advertisement market with almost 22% of the market share in FY2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.33% over the analyzed period.

Geographically, digital advertisement market was dominated by North America with almost 42% of the market revenue in 2019. APAC region is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.92%.

The major players targeting the market includes: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Nokia (NYSE:NOK), Sina (NASDAQ:SINA), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

Amazon's share of the digital advertising market is expected to grow from 8.8% in 2020 to 9.7% in 2021, wrote Trevor Jennewine on Seeking Alpha in his article 'Amazon: Taking Market Share In Digital Advertising.'

