Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) has jumped 15.9% and is hitting volatility halts, and Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is -3.1% , after a Dow Jones report that Salesforce has held talks to buy Slack.

That would be Salesforce's biggest acquisition yet. Slack's market capitalization is $16.9B.

There's no guarantee the talks would result in a deal, sources tell DJ, and Salesforce could ultimately settle on a different target.

But any deal is sure to come at some premium and value Slack over $17B - not to mention facing an antitrust look.