Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) has jumped 15.9% and is hitting volatility halts, and Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is -3.1%, after a Dow Jones report that Salesforce has held talks to buy Slack.
That would be Salesforce's biggest acquisition yet. Slack's market capitalization is $16.9B.
There's no guarantee the talks would result in a deal, sources tell DJ, and Salesforce could ultimately settle on a different target.
But any deal is sure to come at some premium and value Slack over $17B - not to mention facing an antitrust look.
Updated 11:52 a.m.: Slack has resumed trading again, now up 25.4%.
Now read: Billionaire Investor Says 'Buy REITs' »