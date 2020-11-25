Seeking Alpha
On the Move | Tech | M&A | Top News

Slack +15.9% on report Salesforce has held talks to buy it; CRM -3.1% (updated)

|About: Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK)|By: , SA News Editor

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) has jumped 15.9% and is hitting volatility halts, and Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is -3.1%, after a Dow Jones report that Salesforce has held talks to buy Slack.

That would be Salesforce's biggest acquisition yet. Slack's market capitalization is $16.9B.

There's no guarantee the talks would result in a deal, sources tell DJ, and Salesforce could ultimately settle on a different target.

But any deal is sure to come at some premium and value Slack over $17B - not to mention facing an antitrust look.

Updated 11:52 a.m.: Slack has resumed trading again, now up 25.4%.