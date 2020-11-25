The personal savings rate of 13.6% is a key number in today's Personal Income and Outlays report for October.

Consumers are continuing to save a full three months after the enhanced unemployment insurance benefits ended, points out University of Oregon economist Tim Duy.

He estimates that households have stashed away $1.4T of forced savings since the start of the pandemic. "That’s a lot of pent up demand that will come online after the vaccine," Duy said via Twitter.

He explains further: "The drop in wages and salaries since the pandemic began is less than the drop in spending. That's why the headline personal income number isn't what you should be watching!"

Here are the numbers from the report: Wages and salaries in October increased to $9.58T, up 0.7% from $9.51T in September and the highest number in the March-October period.

Personal consumption expenditures increased to $14.64T, or by 0.5% from $14.39T in September and compares with $13.88T in March.

The savings rate of 13.6% in October, declined from 14.6% in September but is still up from 12.9% in March.

The question is what consumers will spend their savings on.

Investors seem to be betting on more spending on hotels in coming months; the Dow Jones U.S. Hotel & Lodging REITs Index (orange line) outpaced the S&P 1500 Composite Homebuilding Index (blue), the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index (purple), and the Nasdaq Combined Transportation Index (green), and the S&P 1500 Composite Consumer Electronics Index (red):