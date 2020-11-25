Ovintiv (OVV +2.4% ) has more room to run after surging sixfold since its March lows, Bank of America says in raising its stock price target to $16.50 from $14, as the shares remain a "non-consensus buy as the underlying 'rate of change' story [remains] underappreciated."

BofA continues to view concerns over Ovintiv's liquidity as overdone and cites the company's "misunderstood liquidity profile," even while underpinned by "rock-solid" $4B unsecured credit facilities and renewed and extended through 2024 that have no reserve-based, cash flow or EBITDA lending covenants.

While the company has significant liquidity, BofA believes a successful sale of Eagle Ford assets along with estimated free cash flow of $800M in 2021 at $45/bbl oil could address near-term debt maturities of $1.2B.

OVV's average Wall Street analyst rating, as well as its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating, is Neutral.