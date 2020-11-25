WidePoint (WYY +45.7% ) has been awarded the Cellular Wireless Managed Services (‘CWMS’) 2.0 Contract to WidePoint (‘WDPT’), by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (‘DHS’).

This IDIQ contract is valued at up to $500M, has a one-year base period with four 12-month option periods extending through November 24, 2025.

“The mobile landscape has evolved significantly since the first CWMS contract was awarded to WidePoint in 2013. The new DHS CWMS 2.0 contract continues DHS’s visionary leadership for maximizing mobile equipment and services and understanding the scope of services that will be required by DHS and its Components in the coming years,” commented Jin Kang, WidePoint’s CEO.