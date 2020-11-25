Delta Air Lines (DAL -0.5% ) pilots approved pay cuts that and allow lower guaranteed hours and other measures that could help the company avoid making furloughs until 2022.

Due to the deal, more than 1,700 Delta pilots that would have been furloughed at the end of the month will get partial pay of 30 hours a month and will not have to fly.

The union repping pilots said the plan was approved by 74% of voting members.

So far, Delta has avoided involuntary furloughs thanks to the deal and the thousands of employees that accepted buyouts and voluntary leaves of absence.

"Our recovery will be uneven — as evident by the recent increase in COVID rates which are affecting our bookings for the holiday season," notes Delta operations chief John Laughter.

