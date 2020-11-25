The S&P energy sector trades well behind peers but remains 11% higher for the week, as crude oil prices climb to the highest in more than eight months, after a surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories last week extended a rally driven by hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine will lift fuel demand as well as strong demand in Asia.

January WTI crude (CL1:COM) +1.6% to $45.66/bbl; January Brent (CO1:COM) +1.2% to $48.43/bbl.

An oil tanker came under attack while at a Saudi Arabian terminal in the Red Sea ~125 miles north of the country's border with Yemen.

ETFs that track energy are lower but on track for their best month on record, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE -1.7% ), the Fidelity MSCI ETF (FENY -1.6% ) and Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE -1.8% ) all up ~38% so far in November.

Among oil and gas stocks surrendering big chunks of yesterday's gains: FTI -7.7% , CVX -2.7% , BKR -2.5% , WMB -2.2% .

Other relevant ETFs include USO, UCO, XOP, GUSH, OIH, BGR, ERX, BNO, SCO, USL