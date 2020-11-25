Nasdaq climbs as S&P 500 retreats; possible Slack deal injects some energy into pre-holiday trading

The rotation trade dial is turning the other way, at least for this session, as money returns to technology stocks after the cyclicals gains to start the week.

The Nasdaq (COMP) +0.3% remains ahead of the weakening S&P 500 (SP500) -0.3% .

The big deal buzz in the stay-at-home space is adding a little trading enthusiasm as Wall Street moves into a typically low-volume afternoon ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Slack +30% is soaring on a report that Salesforce -4% has held talks to buy the company. Other tech stay-at-home stocks are like Zoom, Shopify and DocuSign are also higher.

But Salesforce's weakness is weighing on the Dow (DJI) -0.7% , back below 30K, taking off more than 60 points, about a third of the total decline.

Just two of the 11 S&P sectors are higher, and those just barely: Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) +0.1% and Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) +0.1% .

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) -1.7% remains at the bottom, but crude is holding firm above $45/barrel.