China claims coal imported from Australia failed to meet local environmental standards, responding to reports of shipments of Australian coal that are stalled in Chinese ports as relations deteriorate between the two countries.

China has unofficially banned Australian imports ranging from coal to copper ores to barley since October.

Customs data shows China's coking coal imports from Australia in October plunged to 1.53M metric tons, or 26% of its total imports of the fuel, compared with a 30% share in September and 78% in March.

Imports from Mongolia, which has overtaken Australia as China's top coal supplier since August, totaled 3.26M metric tons last month, while shipments from Russia and Canada also rose sharply.

Potentially relevant tickers include BHP, RIO, OTCQX:FSUMF