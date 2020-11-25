RedHill Biopharma (RDHL +3.6% ) partners with two leading, U.S.-based manufacturers for large-scale manufacturing of Opaganib. These collaborations further advance ongoing preparations to support potential emergency use applications.

This new collaborations follow recently announced collaborations with European and Canadian manufacturers.

U.S. Phase 2 study fully enrolled - top-line data expected in the coming weeks; parallel global Phase 2/3 study more than 50% enrolled - top-line data expected Q1/2021.

"We are expanding our U.S.-based manufacturing capacity for orally administered opaganib, ahead of potential emergency use applications as early as Q1/2021," said Reza Fathi, PhD., RedHill's Senior VP, R&D.

