Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY -1.6% ) appointed Michel-Alain Proch as a Chief Financial Officer role, replacing Jean-Michel Etienne, whose mandate will end on December 31, 2020.

Michel-Alain Proch will join the Groupe mid-January and was appointed by the nominating committee after a rigorous and thorough selection process.

Jean-Michel Etienne will continue with the Groupe until the summer, as Special Advisor to the Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe, and will oversee central services and Re:Sources in particular.

Michel-Alain Proch, most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Ingenico in February 2019 until the company was acquired by Worldline in November 2020.