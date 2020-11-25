Unilever (UN, UL) inks a deal to acquire SmartyPants Vitamins.

SmartyPants is a supplement provider that works with non-GMO certified ingredients and a range of sustainably sourced bio-available nutrients.

The company's products are free of any synthetic colors, artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners, or preservatives, and are third-party lab tested.

Unilever anticipates that SmartyPants Vitamins complements the company's portfolio of brands (Horlicks, OLLY, Equilibra and Liquid I.V) in the functional nutrition and supplement segment.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions

Source: Press Release