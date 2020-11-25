Positive durable orders, consumer spending push Atlanta Fed Q4 GDP estimates higher to 11%

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model for Q4 rises to 11%, from its previous estimate of 5.6% (Nov. 18), due to today's economic releases of personal consumption expenditures and real gross private domestic investment growth.

On the other hand, the New York Fed staff Nowcast stands at 2.86% for Q4 (as of Nov.20); a negative surprise from retail sales data was largely offset by positive data revisions, leaving the nowcast unchanged.

As a result, the Atlanta Fed boost its Q4 PCE nowcast to 6.2% from 2.6% and its real gross private domestic investment nowcast to 46.7% from its previous forecast of 28.4%.

Morgan Stanley economists raised their Q4 tracking estimate to a 5.6% annual rate from the previous estimate of 4.3% after the positive economic data release (1.3% surge in durable orders and 0.5% gain in consumer spending) today.

The firm added, "Looking ahead, after a difficult winter, with consumer spending declining for two straight months, there should be a pickup in the spring along with the broad-based dissemination of a COVID-19 vaccine."

On the contrary, Goldman Sachs downgraded Q4 and Q1 GDP estimates on the coronavirus resurgence; now expects +3.5% annualized growth in Q4 (vs. +4.5% earlier) and +1.0% in Q1 ( vs. +3.5% earlier).

Thanksgiving may pave way for rising cases after which stricter government regulations may curtail economic activity, Goldman analysts said.

They added, "We expect sequential declines in consumer services spending over November through January, and now see -1.0% annualized real consumption growth in Q1."

However, Q2 and Q3 growth forecasts have been raised to +9.5% and +7.0%, respectively (vs. +7.0% and +6.0% previously) based on "larger drag in the winter should imply an even larger reacceleration on the back of mass immunization."

Note: GDPNow is not an official forecast of the Atlanta Fed but is considered as a running estimate of real GDP growth.

Previously: Q3 GDP +33% stages better-than-expected bounce-back