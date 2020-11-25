The U.S. Justice Department has cleared the path for Intuit's (NASDAQ:INTU) $7.1B acquisition of Credit Karma.

As part of the deal, Credit Karma sold its tax business to Square for $50M to eliminate antitrust concerns.

Intuit shares are currently up 1.4% to $350.03.

Related: In the recent FQ1 report, Intel said Credit Karma's business was negatively impacted over the past 7 months as lenders tightened access to credit because of the pandemic. INTU expects the acquisition to be mildly dilutive to non-GAAP EPS in the first full fiscal year after the deal closes.

Previously: Square to add Credit Karma tax to Cash App; stock rises 4.5% (Nov. 25 2020)