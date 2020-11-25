FOMC could boost pace of asset purchases or shift to Treasurys with longer maturity: minutes

"With market functioning seen as having largely recovered, many participants indicated that the role of asset purchases had shifted more toward fostering accommodative financial conditions for households and businesses to support the Committee's employment and inflation goals," according to the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's Nov. 4-5 meeting.

Participants suggested that the central bank could increase its pace of asset purchases or by shifting Treasury purchases to those with a longer maturity without increasing the size of its purchases, according to the minutes.

Another option is to conduct purchases at the same pace and composition but over a longer period of time.

"A few participants were concerned that maintaining the current pace of agency MBS purchases could contribute to potential valuation pressures in housing markets."

According to the discussion, most of the FOMC members judged that the committee should update its guidance "at some point" and use a qualitative outcome-based guidance linking the horizon over which it expects conducting asset purchases with economic conditions.