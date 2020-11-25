Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK -53.5% ) are chopped in half after the Army Corps of Engineers rejects the controversial Pebble Mine, likely marking an end to the proposed giant copper and gold mine in Bristol Bay Alaska that opponents say threatened the world's largest and most valuable wild salmon fishery.

The agency says the plan submitted by the Pebble Partnership to deal with the project's waste "does not comply with Clean Water Act guidelines and concluded that the proposed project is contrary to the public interest."

Northern Dynasty says it will appeal the decision, which it calls "politically motivated."

Pebble Mine was planned to produce 70M tons/year of gold, molybdenum and copper ore and create a pit 1,970 ft. deep in the Bristol Bay watershed.

The mine appeared on its way in mid-July when the Army Corps released a favorable final environmental impact statement, but its fortunes soon changed as Donald Trump Jr. came out in opposition to the project and the Corps said the developers would need to take additional steps to protect the Bristol Bay area.