Leading cablecos Comcast (CMCSA -1.8% ) and Altice USA (ATUS -1.2% ) are lower, against some mixed moves and a higher Nasdaq, after downgrades to Hold at TD Securities.

The firm cut Comcast to Hold from Buy, pointing to balanced risk/reward after some recent price appreciation (shares are up 16.2% in the past month):

It's favorable on the fundamentals, but is staying cautious on the U.S. cable outlook overall.

TD has a price target on Comcast of $54, implying 5% upside.

As for Altice USA, it's downgrading to Hold, also citing recent price appreciation (shares are up 25.1% in the past month). But it's raising its price target to $40 from $36 (implying 17% upside), re-evaluating its higher buybacks, capex and multiple.