Imperial Oil (IMO -1.9% ) says it will lay off ~200 of its 6,000 employees and has reduced the number of contractors it employs by 450 since the start of the year as part of a cost-cutting initiative.

The cuts are part of a trend by Canadian oil and gas firms that have been hurt by demand destruction stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cenovus Energy and Husky Energy have said they would cut as many as 2,000 workers if their merger is closed as expected early next year, and Suncor Energy has announced job cuts totaling as much 1,930 over 18 months to reduce staff by 10%-15%.

Separately, Imperial's Cold Lake in Alberta becomes the latest oil sands site to experience a COVID flare-up, but Cold Lake continues to operate even after six cases were discovered.