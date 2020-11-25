French President Macron has unveiled a plan to partially (and gradually) lift COVID-19 restrictions, which includes allowing the country's movie theaters to reopen somewhat on Dec. 15.

That opens a small window for some incremental revenue for Wonder Woman 1984 (T -1.1% ), now set to hit French cinemas on Dec. 16.

It's also opening Dec. 16 in the UK, Dec. 18 in Spain and Dec. 23 in Germany, and will be appearing on HBO Max on Christmas Day.

A French 9 p.m. curfew may hold down box office overall, and cinemas will have to stay closed between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. But Macron has indicated a time-stamp system that will let spectators who attend films starting before 9 p.m. return home after curfew.

Back at home, Thanksgiving weekend usually means a box-office haul, but domestic theaters are set for their worst holiday in decades due to COVID-19. On average, the five-day weekend has resulted in $250M in ticket sales over the past decade; but this weekend it may struggle to bring in $20M.

The best Thanksgiving weekend at North American box offices came in 2018, Comscore says, where it drew $315.6M in grosses, led by Ralph Breaks the Internet, Creed II, and Fantastic Beasts 2.